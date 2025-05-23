Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,162 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.