Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 6,657 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,229,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,907,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,718,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

