Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $737,387.69 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

