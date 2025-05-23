PharVision Advisers LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.