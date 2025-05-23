PharVision Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,581 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,822,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,126,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after buying an additional 387,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after buying an additional 102,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

