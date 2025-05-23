Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $579,709.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $579,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,223,070 shares in the company, valued at $521,549,145. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $37,074,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 2 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $231.64.

On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

