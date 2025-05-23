Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $182.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $378,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

