XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO Owen Hughes Sells 25,637 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $650,667.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,351.38. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XOMA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in XOMA by 5,087.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in XOMA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark started coverage on XOMA in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.