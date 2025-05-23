XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO Owen Hughes Sells 25,637 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $650,667.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,351.38. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark started coverage on XOMA in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOMA
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.