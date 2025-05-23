Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.
Integra Gold Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85.
About Integra Gold
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
