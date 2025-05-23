Mac Armstrong Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,551,160.48. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $727,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,202 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $490,034.08.

On Friday, March 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $648,600.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Palomar stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Palomar by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

