Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 38,630 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

