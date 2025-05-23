Insider Buying: Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Major Shareholder Acquires 265,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Circle 1 Sponsor Corp Columbus acquired 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,983,330. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.82.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.