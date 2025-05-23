Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTI. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,008,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (MSTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to generate a high level of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of US debt securities. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less MSTI was launched on Sep 5, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

