Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

