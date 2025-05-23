Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

