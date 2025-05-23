Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AON were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AON by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $355.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average of $374.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $275.07 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

