Two Sigma Investments LP Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,060 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.33% of Capital Southwest worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 934.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 490,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 459,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

