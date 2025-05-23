Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,394.08. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $1,791,797.12.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40.

On Friday, May 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $1,679,412.40.

On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,966.28.

On Monday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total transaction of $1,607,006.12.

On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,733,061.40.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 951,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,875,000 after purchasing an additional 388,196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

