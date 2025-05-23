Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

