Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.