Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,545 shares in the company, valued at $26,981,307.90. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRA International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CRAI opened at $188.45 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.82.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

