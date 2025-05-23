William Magnuson Sells 25,089 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $900,193.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 745,769 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,191.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Braze Trading Up 0.7%
BRZE stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.15. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
