Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SLM worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SLM by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

