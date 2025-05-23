David C. Hardie Sells 97,837 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,645.45. This represents a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $809.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNRG

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 100,658 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.