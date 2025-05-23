Insider Selling: Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) insider Trent Peterson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.42 ($5.40), for a total value of A$1,263,000.00 ($809,615.38).

Universal Store Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a market cap of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Store Company Profile

Universal Store Holdings Limited designs, wholesales, and retails fashion products for men and women in Australia. It operates through Universal Store and CTC segments. The company’s products include tops, dresses, jerseys, jeans, skirts, matching sets, T-shirts, vests, pants, cardigans, jackets and coats, jumper and hoodies, shirts, shorts, blazers, bralettes and swim wear; denim products; shoes, such as crocs, birkenstocks, sneakers, sandals, loafers boots, thongs, jibbitz, and kids shoes.

