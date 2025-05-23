Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saia by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.16.

SAIA stock opened at $268.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

