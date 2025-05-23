Tidal Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

