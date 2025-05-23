Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,607 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.10% of MaxLinear worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3,698.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $25,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $25,027,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 1,813.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,948. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

