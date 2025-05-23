Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 28,694 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

