Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Copa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after buying an additional 300,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 184,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Copa by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 75,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $104.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

