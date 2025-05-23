Top Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – May 22nd

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute chemical and organic fertilizers—substances added to soil to supply essential nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) and boost crop yields. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the agriculture sector and its underlying drivers, such as global food demand, commodity prices and government agricultural policies. Popular fertilizer firms include Nutrien, Mosaic and CF Industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.50. 1,229,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 17,229,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 6,023,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,862,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

