Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $243.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 413,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,228,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $582.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.