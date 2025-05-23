CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,225,500. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $444.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

