Investment Management Corp VA ADV Purchases Shares of 5,447 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.3%

IBIT opened at $63.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

