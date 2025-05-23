iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.