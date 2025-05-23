Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

