Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $458.46 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $475.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion and a PE ratio of 82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.52.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

