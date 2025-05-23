WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $569.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $519.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $588.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

