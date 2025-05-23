Investment Management Corp VA ADV Purchases Shares of 1,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
