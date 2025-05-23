Helium Advisors LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.