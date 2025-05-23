Novem Group Invests $397,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $63.31 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.