iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48.

