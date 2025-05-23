Investment Management Corp VA ADV Takes $466,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CTAS opened at $221.66 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

