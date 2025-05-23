Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $175.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.