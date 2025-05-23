Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 20th

Vodafone Group Public, Deere & Company, Edible Garden, Norfolk Southern, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares in companies involved in the production, processing and support of farm commodities—everything from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to farm‐equipment makers and agribusiness distributors. Buying these stocks gives investors exposure to the agricultural sector, whose performance is shaped by factors like commodity prices, weather conditions, technological advances and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,429,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163,281. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $527.40. The stock had a trading volume of 478,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,568. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Edible Garden (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

EDBL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,474,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,189. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDBL

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.23. The company had a trading volume of 889,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.37. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.55. 664,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,261. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Further Reading