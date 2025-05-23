US Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

