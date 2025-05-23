Pacific Point Advisors LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.