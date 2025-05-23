Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,085,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287,793 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,400,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

