Peel Hunt Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
