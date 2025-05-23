Peel Hunt Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

