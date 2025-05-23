GTS Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541,726 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of GTS Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after buying an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.